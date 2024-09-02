Equitable Trust Co. Has $2.53 Million Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Sysco by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 79,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,781,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sysco by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 359,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after buying an additional 35,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on SYY shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Sysco Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:SYY traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.97. 2,346,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,479,362. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.24 and a fifty-two week high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.18.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 102.09%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

