Equitable Trust Co. Increases Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 2,069.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,817 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,042 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $299.36. 1,033,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 947,283. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $290.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.05. The firm has a market cap of $82.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $214.53 and a 52 week high of $302.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GD shares. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $315.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GD

About General Dynamics

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.