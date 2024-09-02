Equitable Trust Co. Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,452 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,338,139 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $836,377,000 after buying an additional 727,185 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its position in Intuit by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,268 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,293,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Intuit by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 179,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $725.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $716.35.

Intuit Stock Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ INTU traded up $7.46 on Friday, reaching $630.26. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,424. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $176.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.23. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $473.56 and a 1 year high of $676.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $640.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $633.48.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total transaction of $42,581,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,626,721 shares in the company, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 27,309 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $593.16, for a total transaction of $16,198,606.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,524,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,870,020,221.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott D. Cook sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.75, for a total transaction of $42,581,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,626,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,762,320,847.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 104,367 shares of company stock valued at $60,118,991. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

