Equitable Trust Co. Makes New $503,000 Investment in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $503,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CLH. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Harbors in the fourth quarter worth about $2,710,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $929,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,999,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 29,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 3,620 shares in the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Clean Harbors from $223.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Clean Harbors from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $235.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Clean Harbors news, insider Alan S. Mckim sold 50,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $10,775,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,494,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,527,412.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of CLH stock opened at $245.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59 and a beta of 1.21. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $132.92 and a twelve month high of $247.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $212.34.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 6.97%. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Harbors

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

