Equitable Trust Co. Makes New $666,000 Investment in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Equitable Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $666,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,299,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 27,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 68,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,200,000 after purchasing an additional 3,609 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 42,536.0% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 21,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $511,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on COF. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.89.

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kevin S. Borgmann sold 61,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.86, for a total value of $8,175,141.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,491.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 30,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,611,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,060,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of COF stock opened at $146.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.22. The stock has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $153.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

