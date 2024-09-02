Equitable Trust Co. Sells 200 Shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Equitable Trust Co. cut its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,029 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Airbnb from $180.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. HSBC cut Airbnb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Airbnb from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price target on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

Airbnb Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ ABNB opened at $117.31 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $135.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.29. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a net margin of 46.11% and a return on equity of 34.74%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Airbnb

In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David C. Bernstein sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,915,321. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.82, for a total value of $87,492.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 211,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,793,392.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 619,507 shares of company stock worth $92,442,963 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.