Equitable Trust Co. Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Equitable Trust Co. decreased its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,848 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.2% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,051 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,793 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,012,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Visa from $320.00 to $318.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Visa from $322.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. William Blair raised shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $308.50.

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $276.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $503.63 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $265.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $273.08. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.78 and a 52 week high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a return on equity of 51.94% and a net margin of 54.72%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

