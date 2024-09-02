Eukles Asset Management Boosts Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Zoetis accounts for approximately 1.5% of Eukles Asset Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Zoetis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 89.1% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. 92.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ZTS stock opened at $183.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market cap of $83.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $179.83 and its 200 day moving average is $174.47. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $144.80 and a 52 week high of $201.92.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.07. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.67% and a net margin of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ZTS shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Zoetis from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Zoetis from $223.00 to $196.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Argus raised Zoetis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.11.

Zoetis Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products and services in the United States and internationally. The company commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

