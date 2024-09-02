Eukles Asset Management Buys 193 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Eukles Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 57.2% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its holdings in Kellanova by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 21,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Kellanova by 64.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kellanova by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE K opened at $80.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Kellanova has a 1-year low of $47.63 and a 1-year high of $80.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.61.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on K. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kellanova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Kellanova from $63.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. BNP Paribas raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $6,272,236.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,597,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,165,451.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 855,800 shares of company stock worth $55,663,566. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

