Eukles Asset Management Has $2.43 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Eukles Asset Management lowered its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,051 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 45 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,765,587 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,117,016,000 after purchasing an additional 992,444 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,217,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,540,197,000 after acquiring an additional 347,614 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $4,311,070,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,790,895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,046,485,000 after purchasing an additional 184,480 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Home Depot by 15.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,437,805 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,853,143,000 after purchasing an additional 971,833 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HD. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $323.00 to $318.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $396.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $386.33.

Home Depot stock opened at $368.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $366.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $274.26 and a 12-month high of $396.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $355.21 and its 200 day moving average is $353.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 29th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.36%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

