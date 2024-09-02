Eukles Asset Management Purchases 1,890 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Eukles Asset Management grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,996 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 1.8% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Eukles Asset Management owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $4,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPSB. IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 30,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $146,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $132,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 406,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,085,000 after buying an additional 230,569 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $30.14 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $29.10 and a fifty-two week high of $30.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average is $29.74.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (SPSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Long U.S. Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of fixed-rate investment-grade nonconvertible US corporate bonds with 1-3 years remaining in maturity. SPSB was launched on Dec 16, 2009 and is managed by State Street.

