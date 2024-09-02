Eukles Asset Management Sells 378 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Eukles Asset Management lowered its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 3.3% of Eukles Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Eukles Asset Management’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $7,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $25,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $139.16 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $624.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.41. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $86.96 and a twelve month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S Cuts Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.91 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 87.43% and a net margin of 34.86%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.5126 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.17.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

