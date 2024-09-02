Evercore ISI Trims Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) Target Price to $4.00

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $4.50 to $4.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nordic American Tankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NAT
Nordic American Tankers Trading Up 1.9 %
Nordic American Tankers Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.90%. Nordic American Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nordic American Tankers in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 44.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Nordic American Tankers
Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 20 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nordic American Tankers
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Don’t Overlook Campbell Soup: Here’s What Could Drive Its Stock
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Birkenstock’s Sudden Slide—Why It Might Be Your Next Big Win
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/26 – 8/30
Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.