EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Earns Hold Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark raised their target price on EVgo from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group began coverage on EVgo in a report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a report on Monday, August 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $4.63.

Shares of NYSE:EVGO opened at $4.53 on Thursday. EVgo has a twelve month low of $1.65 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -11.92 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200-day moving average of $2.67.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $66.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.40 million. EVgo’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that EVgo will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other EVgo news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $59,090.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,410.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Francine Sullivan sold 12,584 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total transaction of $45,302.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 117,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,377.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Dennis G. Kish sold 16,414 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.60, for a total value of $59,090.40. Following the transaction, the president now owns 47,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,475 shares of company stock valued at $110,189 in the last 90 days. 66.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EVgo by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,698,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,344,000 after purchasing an additional 37,168 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in EVgo by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,675,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after purchasing an additional 951,272 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in EVgo by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,633,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 651,475 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in EVgo by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 958,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 416,800 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in EVgo in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,749,000. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

