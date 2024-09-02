EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVI) Short Interest Update

EVI Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:EVIGet Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,800 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the July 31st total of 151,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of EVI Industries stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,417. EVI Industries has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $28.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.68 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in EVI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in EVI Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in EVI Industries by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

EVI Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution, sale, rental, and lease of commercial and industrial laundry and dry-cleaning equipment in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean, and Latin America. The company sells and/or leases commercial laundry equipment specializing in washing, drying, finishing, material handling, water heating, power generation, and water reuse applications.

