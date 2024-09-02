Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Down 9.5% in August

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,100 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the July 31st total of 313,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 284.1 days.

Evonik Industries Stock Up 15.3 %

EVKIF opened at $21.95 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average of $19.76. Evonik Industries has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $22.30.

Get Evonik Industries alerts:

About Evonik Industries

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Evonik Industries AG produces specialty chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides additives for polyurethane; additives, matting agents, fumed silicas, and specialty resins for paints, coatings, and printing inks; isophorone and epoxy curing agents for coatings, adhesives, and composites; and pour-point depressants, and viscosity index improvers for coatings for oil and other lubricants for construction machinery and automotive sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Evonik Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evonik Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.