Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC Sells 100 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,673,000 after purchasing an additional 552,439 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,753,000. Balentine LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,220,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,408,000 after purchasing an additional 307,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co of Tennessee purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $95,811,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSEARCA VUG traded up $3.69 on Friday, hitting $375.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 955,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,013,462. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $260.65 and a 52-week high of $392.14. The firm has a market cap of $129.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $371.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $354.53.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.