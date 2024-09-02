Family Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,436 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,099 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the period. iShares MSCI World ETF comprises 1.2% of Family Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Family Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI World ETF worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stelac Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the second quarter worth $313,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 132,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,549,000 after buying an additional 29,601 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 278,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 20.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $154.18 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 12 month low of $114.70 and a 12 month high of $154.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $149.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.29.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

