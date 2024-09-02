Family Asset Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 173,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,077,000 after acquiring an additional 32,909 shares in the last quarter. Savvy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $893,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,684 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 43,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 295.7% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.93 on Monday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $53.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.99.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

