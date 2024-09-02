Family Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Family Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 29.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,264.3% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI opened at $118.72 on Monday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $111.45 and a 12-month high of $119.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $117.24 and a 200 day moving average of $115.73.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.3154 dividend. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

