Family Asset Management LLC Purchases 844 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Family Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 108.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $95.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $89.00 and a 200 day moving average of $85.47. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $95.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

