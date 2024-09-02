Family Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 443 SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY)

Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ONEY. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000.

Get SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF alerts:

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ONEY opened at $111.78 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $842.82 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.48. SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.09 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90.

SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Yield Focused Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEY was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.