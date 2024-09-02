Family Asset Management LLC Sells 13,768 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Family Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,768 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Williams Financial LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 6,167.9% in the 2nd quarter. Williams Financial LLC now owns 23,978,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,042,000 after purchasing an additional 23,595,691 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,454,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,379,000 after purchasing an additional 827,234 shares during the period. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,613,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,186,000 after purchasing an additional 787,113 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,977,000. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,313,000.

Shares of SCHO opened at $48.78 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $48.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.16.

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

