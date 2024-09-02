Family Asset Management LLC Sells 3,368 Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY)

Family Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,368 shares during the quarter. Family Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 5,532.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,758 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Auour Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the first quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $253,000.

Shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF stock opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.31. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 52 week low of $17.30 and a 52 week high of $21.14.

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

