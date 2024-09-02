Farther Finance Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,971 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,823 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $2,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 86,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after purchasing an additional 17,717 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,074,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,376,000 after buying an additional 48,697 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IJK traded up $0.64 on Friday, hitting $91.09. 191,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 346,112. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.63 and a 12 month high of $93.56.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

