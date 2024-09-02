Farther Finance Advisors LLC Sells 2,773 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Farther Finance Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,773 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 24,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.3% during the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 49,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,247,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,767,000 after buying an additional 34,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, hitting $37.16. 1,120,918 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,954,167. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $29.39 and a 12-month high of $37.27. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.53.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

