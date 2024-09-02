FFT Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID)

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 489,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,530 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.69% of Ovid Therapeutics worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 128,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 9,625 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 114,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 35,786 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP bought a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $275,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in Ovid Therapeutics by 74.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 32,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 13,756 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 22.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:OVID opened at $1.13 on Monday. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $4.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 5.73 and a current ratio of 5.73. The firm has a market cap of $80.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 0.44.
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.
