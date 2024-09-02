FFT Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 246 Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,519,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,739,318,000 after acquiring an additional 55,874 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,830,569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,154,686,000 after acquiring an additional 43,191 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,056,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,105 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,028,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $648,736,000 after acquiring an additional 43,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 938,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $592,251,000 after acquiring an additional 85,676 shares during the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MPWR. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $925.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $912.30.

In other news, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total value of $820,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Deming Xiao sold 9,259 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $950.00, for a total value of $8,796,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,432,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Victor K. Lee sold 1,000 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $820.46, for a total transaction of $820,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,983,686.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,799 shares of company stock valued at $80,880,433 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $934.68 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $959.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 111.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $850.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $761.50.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.66 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

