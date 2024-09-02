FFT Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

FFT Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,246 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,688 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $15,831,000 after buying an additional 11,307 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $366.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.08.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

PANW stock opened at $362.72 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $224.64 and a 1 year high of $380.84. The firm has a market cap of $117.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $333.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $310.32.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total transaction of $3,484,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.12, for a total transaction of $500,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 19,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,452,097.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.49, for a total value of $3,484,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,983,359.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 340,372 shares of company stock worth $111,366,433. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

