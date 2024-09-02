FFT Wealth Management LLC Has $2.43 Million Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

FFT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 66.4% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 456 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $92.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.58 and a 12-month high of $92.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.56.

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. Analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 92.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on ONEOK from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho upped their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Scotiabank upped their target price on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on ONEOK from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on ONEOK from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

