FFT Wealth Management LLC Invests $532,000 in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 93,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Emerald by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emerald by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,113,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,581,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Emerald by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 32,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerald by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,192,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,134,000 after acquiring an additional 280,744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Emerald Stock Performance

NYSE EEX opened at $5.55 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.88. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $7.05.

Emerald Dividend Announcement

Emerald ( NYSE:EEX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $86.00 million for the quarter. Emerald had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 3.53%.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 19th.

Emerald Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company provides B2B trade show franchises; and B2B print publications and digital media products, which provide industry specific business news and information across various sectors. It also offers B2B e-commerce and digital merchandising solutions to manufacturers and retailers through Elastic Suite and Bulletin platforms.

