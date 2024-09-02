Fielder Capital Group LLC Acquires New Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Fielder Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,165 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Newmont by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 292,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,116,000 after purchasing an additional 58,217 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,280,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,009,000 after acquiring an additional 325,320 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Newmont in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,276,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV bought a new stake in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,167,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,313,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 20,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $990,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,420,830.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.39. 8,672,495 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,420,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.11. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.42 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.26 billion, a PE ratio of -20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. Newmont had a negative net margin of 13.16% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 64.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -37.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.46.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

