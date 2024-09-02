Fielder Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Fielder Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Bangor Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,535,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

VEA stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.39. 5,128,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,868,435. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $52.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.32 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.