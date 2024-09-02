Fielder Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Fielder Capital Group LLC decreased its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,291 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 3,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 17,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 11,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,295,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, Director Pauline Richards bought 2,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.92 per share, for a total transaction of $246,666.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,854 shares in the company, valued at $9,007,801.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 8.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $119.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Argus cut their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.19.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO traded up $2.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.73. 2,645,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,123,865. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.11 and a 52 week high of $126.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.48.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 21.90%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $873.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.49%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

