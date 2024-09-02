Fielder Capital Group LLC Invests $286,000 in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fielder Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,678 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,552,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,791,788,000 after buying an additional 88,472 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,130,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,096,582,000 after purchasing an additional 352,841 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 9,771,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,042,179,000 after purchasing an additional 222,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,681,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $926,212,000 after purchasing an additional 84,327 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $116.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,058,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,845,052. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $87.32 and a one year high of $120.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $111.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

