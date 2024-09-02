Fielder Capital Group LLC Sells 1,881 Shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

Fielder Capital Group LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SUSA. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,404,000 after acquiring an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. now owns 17,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SUSA traded up $1.19 on Friday, reaching $118.31. 71,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 234,856. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a twelve month low of $85.04 and a twelve month high of $118.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.10 and a 200-day moving average of $109.89. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

