Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires 2,908 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Financial Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 580,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,908 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $48,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 54,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,825,000 after acquiring an additional 19,359 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Group LLC IL now owns 35,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 127,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,248,000 after purchasing an additional 11,473 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $95.13 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $95.37. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

