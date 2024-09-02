Financial Counselors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Financial Counselors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 218,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $24,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Security National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $105.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $83.10 and a 1 year high of $119.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.94.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.18.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

