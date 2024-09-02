Financial Counselors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 162,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar makes up approximately 0.9% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $54,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth $926,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,825.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Caterpillar news, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 1,508 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $527,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,480,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Cheryl H. Johnson sold 2,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.48, for a total transaction of $1,018,878.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,347,825.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $385.00 to $376.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $336.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.3 %

Caterpillar stock opened at $356.10 on Monday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $223.76 and a 1 year high of $382.01. The firm has a market cap of $172.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $338.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.94.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 59.88%. The company had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.55 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, June 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to reacquire up to 12.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were paid a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 25.46%.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.