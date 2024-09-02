Financial Counselors Inc. Has $13.12 Million Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,527 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $13,118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 86,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total transaction of $9,243,014.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,479.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $2,153,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,092.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 220,722 shares of company stock valued at $23,139,816. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CHD opened at $101.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.24 and its 200-day moving average is $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a one year low of $82.25 and a one year high of $110.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.2838 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CHD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.58.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

