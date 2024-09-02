Financial Counselors Inc. Has $15.74 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,033 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,999 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 129.8% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 4,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,630 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hudson Canyon Capital Management now owns 11,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 204,035 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,922,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 95,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,099,000 after purchasing an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 11.7% during the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 354,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,464,000 after buying an additional 37,184 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $128.55 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $123.12 and a one year high of $172.75. The firm has a market cap of $110.11 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

