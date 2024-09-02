Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 257 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,551 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $27,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 763,400 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $190,735,000 after purchasing an additional 3,607 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 9.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 10,798 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.8% during the second quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,811 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its position in Danaher by 24.5% in the second quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 3.7% in the second quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Danaher

In other Danaher news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 16,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.84, for a total transaction of $4,525,572.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,229,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.37, for a total transaction of $255,488.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,374.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,659 shares of company stock worth $11,042,433 over the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Danaher from $266.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Danaher from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Danaher currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $278.94.

Danaher Stock Performance

Danaher stock opened at $269.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.50 billion, a PE ratio of 45.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $255.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $281.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 16.94%. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.59 EPS for the current year.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

