Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 4,175 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,512 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,175 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Entergy were worth $17,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 64.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,170,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,057 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Entergy by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,961,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $400,901,000 after acquiring an additional 796,316 shares in the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in Entergy by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 3,115,468 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,254,000 after acquiring an additional 706,059 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 22.5% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,753,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $290,963,000 after acquiring an additional 505,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Entergy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,259,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $238,828,000 after acquiring an additional 91,655 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. Argus upgraded shares of Entergy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $109.50 price objective (down from $117.00) on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Entergy from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Entergy from $124.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

Entergy Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ETR opened at $120.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Co. has a 12-month low of $87.10 and a 12-month high of $123.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.05 and its 200 day moving average is $108.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Entergy Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Entergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.34%.

Insider Transactions at Entergy

In other news, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $72,018.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,092,241.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,363,182.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Marsh sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total transaction of $72,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,092,241.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,272 shares of company stock worth $1,781,806 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

