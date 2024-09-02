Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a growth of 16.2% from the July 31st total of 82,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of FISI traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $26.02. The stock had a trading volume of 28,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,357. Financial Institutions has a twelve month low of $15.22 and a twelve month high of $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $401.93 million, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $19.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.92. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company had revenue of $102.80 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Financial Institutions will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.81%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FISI. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Financial Institutions by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 784,928 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,772,000 after purchasing an additional 16,462 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Institutions in the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Financial Institutions by 8.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 27.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 298,398 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,615,000 after buying an additional 64,680 shares during the period. 60.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Financial Institutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of Financial Institutions in a research note on Monday, July 29th.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company provides checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts, as well as NOW accounts.

