Financial Review: Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) vs. Grindr (NYSE:GRND)

Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) and Grindr (NYSE:GRND) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

Taboola.com has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Grindr has a beta of 0.35, meaning that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Taboola.com and Grindr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Taboola.com 0 0 4 0 3.00 Grindr 0 0 3 0 3.00

Valuation and Earnings

Taboola.com currently has a consensus target price of $5.56, suggesting a potential upside of 58.93%. Grindr has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 27.46%. Given Taboola.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Grindr.

This table compares Taboola.com and Grindr’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Taboola.com $1.62 billion 0.63 -$82.04 million ($0.23) -15.22 Grindr $300.03 million 7.04 -$55.77 million ($0.18) -66.83

Grindr has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Taboola.com. Grindr is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taboola.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Taboola.com and Grindr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Taboola.com -3.07% -1.57% -0.97% Grindr -25.67% -234.28% 7.68%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.9% of Taboola.com shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Grindr shares are held by institutional investors. 22.4% of Taboola.com shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 76.4% of Grindr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Grindr on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Grindr

Grindr Inc. operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version. Grindr Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in West Hollywood, California.

