First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $42.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $26.00 and a fifty-two week high of $45.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34 and a beta of 1.03.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.11. First Bancorp had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The business had revenue of $143.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.77%.

In other First Bancorp news, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 22,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total value of $989,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,526,418.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mary Clara Capel sold 1,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.05, for a total value of $30,500.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,569 shares in the company, valued at $347,648.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 22,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.41, for a total transaction of $989,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 196,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,526,418.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FBNC. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 91.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,245,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,078,000 after acquiring an additional 595,695 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 77.7% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,041,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,613,000 after purchasing an additional 455,406 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,720,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 6.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,104,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,166,000 after purchasing an additional 136,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in First Bancorp by 18.4% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 802,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,615,000 after purchasing an additional 124,992 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

