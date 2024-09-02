First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH) Short Interest Up 7.7% in August

First Farmers and Merchants Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

First Farmers and Merchants Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FFMH opened at $35.00 on Monday. First Farmers and Merchants has a twelve month low of $24.70 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.22.

About First Farmers and Merchants

First Farmers and Merchants Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Farmers and Merchants Bank that provides various banking and financial services in Middle Tennessee and Northern Alabama. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking and savings, and individual retirement and investment accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

