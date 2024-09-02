First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FQVLF shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered First Quantum Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on First Quantum Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut First Quantum Minerals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th.

OTCMKTS:FQVLF opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.57. First Quantum Minerals has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

First Quantum Minerals (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. First Quantum Minerals had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 0.57%. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, silver, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

