First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by Elevated Capital Advisors LLC

Elevated Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,294 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 24,700.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 1st quarter valued at $79,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $58.75 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $43.30 and a 12-month high of $59.07.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

