First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL) Shares Bought by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 741,326 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,795 shares during the quarter. First Trust Senior Loan ETF comprises 5.0% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF were worth $33,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,000 after purchasing an additional 7,345 shares during the last quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 35,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $522,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSL opened at $45.94 on Monday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 1-year low of $45.01 and a 1-year high of $46.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.58%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

